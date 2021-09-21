Zesco United kickoff their FAZ Super League title defence on Wednesday when they hosts promoted Chambishi FC in a lunchtime kickoff at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The match comes in the wake of Zesco’s unprecedented preliminary stage exit form continental competition after Royal Leopards of Eswatini over the weekend eliminated them from the CAF Champions League.

“Everyone expected us to perform better than we have done this year so our job now is to fight hard so that we defend our title,” Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba said.

Zesco also start the season with two games in hand and face Chambishi who are unbeaten on 2 points from as many matches played.

A convincing start is crucial for Zesco against their old and fierce rivals from their heated Division 1 promotion race over twenty years ago.

Next stop after Chambishi this Saturday for Zesco is an Ndola derby trip across town to plucky Indeni.



Meanwhile, in the second kickoff at Levy Stadium on Wednesday, leaders Buildcon visit Forest Rangers in an early season Ndola derby.

Buildcon lead the FAZ Super League table on maximum 6 points and are two points ahead of second placed Forest.

But Buildcon’s lead has attracted extra interest after a troubled start to their 2021/2022 campaign due to operational reasons that saw over eight players leave the club and only saw the club start their pre-season training a fortnight before the league kicked off.

Wednesdays date is also certain to be another stress test for Buildcon following their surprise start whose highlight saw them beat fancied Green Eagles 2-1 away in Choma in Week One on September 11.