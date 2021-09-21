FAITH Musonda today availed herself to Police at Lusaka Division Police Headquarters in the company of her lawyers Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba.

According to the statement by Police spokesperson Esther Katongo however, Ms. Musonda’s lawyers have requested more time, hence she will appear on Thursday this week.

“In the spirit of justice, police granted their request,” she said.

Police in Lusaka recovered K65, 330, 000 suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained from a house in Lusaka’s new Kasama area. Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katonga said the money was recovered in an operation that was conducted on 17th September 2021 after a tip-off from members of the public.

Ms Katongo stated that during the search, police discovered 30 traveling bags containing Zambian Kwacha notes.

She said that a further search which was conducted by the team discovered a safe containing 57,350 United States dollars which were later seized and handed over to the Bank of Zambia for safekeeping.

“The Bank of Zambia was engaged to count the money in the presence of caretakers as the alleged owner Faith Musonda is reported to have run away from the house,” Ms. Katongo said.