New terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is a marvel as it matches to the international standards-Transport Minister

The Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says there is a need to address issues affecting the aviation industry in an effort to make air travel an alternative local mode of transport.

Mr Tayali says he will work closely with the technocrats in the aviation sector so that local air travel becomes affordable especially among Zambians.

The Minister explained that with upgraded aviation infrastructure, local citizens ought to enjoy the benefits of travelling by air.

Speaking when he toured the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Mr. Tayali noted that the new terminal is a marvel as it matches to the international standards.

He stressed the need to commercialize the facility in order for the country to reap the much-needed returns.

Mr. Tayali said the transport and logistics industry has a direct bearing on various sectors such as trade and investment and tourism.

He explained that the government will fully utilize the transport sector as enshrined into the party manifesto.

“Part of the challenge I have is to get to the bottom of why local air travel is as expensive as international,” Mr. Tayali stated.

The Minister was impressed with the works so far at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

He however, expressed concern at Simon Kapwepwe International Airport which is supposed to be operational in the next two weeks but does not seem so as works are underway.

Zambia Airports Corporation Limited Communication and Brands Manager Mweembe Sikaulu disclosed that the commissioning of the new terminal passengers are happy with the infrastructure.

Ms. Sikaulu explained that the new terminal houses international flights while the old terminal has domestic flights.

She added that with easing of COVID-19 restrictions in borders, air traffic is steadily improving in the country.

Previous articleWEEKEND SCORECARD: Red Arrows Plot For Agosto

