The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia ( EPWZ) says it looks forward to hear embattled Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda’s explanation on the alleged emeralds she sold.

The Association president Musa Kafwimbwa says his organization is keenly looking forward to hear Ms Musonda the origin of the emeralds in question she sold.

Mr Musa said in a statement that his association’s Anti- Emerald theft department is concerned on claims by the Lusaka business woman that part of the money found at her house were from sales of emeralds.

“ The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia and the Anti-Emerald theft department lodged is deeply concerned in the matter on which mine produced the emeralds sold, “ he said.

Stating that his organization wants to know who bought the minerals and deposited cash at which bank, Mr Musa said his organisation was looking forward to hear Ms Musonda’s explanation on weather auction channels of emeralds were followed and if taxes were paid.

The EPWZ president revealed in the statement that his organization has records of emerald auction and which mine produces the precious minerals.

He says they would want to check the records and the ministry of mines if the claim is genuine.

Police this week recovered K 65 , 330 00 and USDS 57 350 at Ms Musonda’s residence in new Kasama residential area after a tip off from members of the general public.

The embattled businesswoman accompanied by her Lawyer Makebi Zulu yesterday appeared before the police for interrogation.