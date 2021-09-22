9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Emerald Production Watch of Zambia raises eyebrows over Musonda’s cash saga

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Emerald Production Watch of Zambia raises eyebrows over Musonda’s cash saga
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia ( EPWZ) says it looks forward to hear embattled Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda’s explanation on the alleged emeralds she sold.

The Association president Musa Kafwimbwa says his organization is keenly looking forward to hear Ms Musonda the origin of the emeralds in question she sold.

Mr Musa said in a statement that his association’s Anti- Emerald theft department is concerned on claims by the Lusaka business woman that part of the money found at her house were from sales of emeralds.

“ The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia and the Anti-Emerald theft department lodged is deeply concerned in the matter on which mine produced the emeralds sold, “ he said.

Stating that his organization wants to know who bought the minerals and deposited cash at which bank, Mr Musa said his organisation was looking forward to hear Ms Musonda’s explanation on weather auction channels of emeralds were followed and if taxes were paid.

The EPWZ president revealed in the statement that his organization has records of emerald auction and which mine produces the precious minerals.

He says they would want to check the records and the ministry of mines if the claim is genuine.

Police this week recovered K 65 , 330 00 and USDS 57 350 at Ms Musonda’s residence in new Kasama residential area after a tip off from members of the general public.

The embattled businesswoman accompanied by her Lawyer Makebi Zulu yesterday appeared before the police for interrogation.

Previous articleChina Non Ferrous Metal Company considering shutting down Baluba Mine in 2022

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Emerald Production Watch of Zambia raises eyebrows over Musonda’s cash saga

The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia ( EPWZ) says it looks forward to hear embattled Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Faith Musonda appears before Zambia Police, her lawyers ask for more time

General News Chief Editor - 26
FAITH Musonda today availed herself to Police at Lusaka Division Police Headquarters in the company of her lawyers Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba....
Read more

Relocate All Bus Stations Away from the CBDs and Create New Bus Routes!

General News Chief Editor - 13
THE Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) welcomes efforts by the UPND Government as announced by the Local Government Minister Mr. Garry Nkombo,...
Read more

YWCA remodels programme on early marriage

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) in Katete District has embarked on a role modeling programme to change the early marriage mindset in order...
Read more

Clergymen in Kitwe welcome abolishment of Ministry of National guidance and Religious Affairs

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Council of Pastors and Prophets ( CPP ) has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for scrapping off the Ministry of National guidance and Religious...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.