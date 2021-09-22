9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
General News
Garry Nkombo saddened by the manner in which persons with disabilities are shunned by society

By Chief Editor
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo says he is saddened by the manner in which persons with disabilities are shunned by society.

Mr. Nkombo said people with disabilities need support from both government and other stakeholders.

Mr. Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament said this when he received 27 wheelchairs, food and hygiene hampers from IK Charitable Trust in Mazabuka.

Speaking at the same function, Mazabuka Acting District Commissioner, Timothy Mulenga said the beneficiaries come from vulnerable homes with no capacity to procure mobility aids.

And IK Charity Trust Representative, Haroon Ghumra said the request for assistance by the Department of Social Welfare under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services was in line with his organization’s core objectives of direct social welfare benefits for the less privileged members of society.

Meanwhile, Edna Sakala who represented the beneficiaries thanked Mr. Nkombo and the sponsors for the donation.

Ms Sakala appealed for further assistance so that more people with disabilities can benefit.

