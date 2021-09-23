Traffic came to a standstill yesterday in Mongu town when youths intercepted eight container trucks suspected to be carrying illegal timber.

One of the aggrieved youths Eugene Kapatiso says the trucks were impounded around 17hours near Mongu round- about after a tip off from Kaoma Town where the trunks passed through.

Speaking on his colleagues behalf , Mr Kapatiso has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema’s new dawn administration to ensure that the law visits those dealing in illegal timber.

The trucks bearing Namibian foreign number plates were in transit to Katimamulilo Border post in Sesheke District enroute to Namibia.

And Mongu Mayor Nyambe Matakala who rushed to the scene called for strict scrutiny of people behind the export of illegal timber.

Mr Matakala says Government has not yet lifted the ban on export of timber and wonders why people are still exporting it.

Meanwhile, Western Province Joint Operation Committee (PJOC) Chairperson Brigadier General Francis Chitambo has disclosed that the Mukula which is being transported is from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo ( DR-Congo) adding that the merchandise has the necessary documentation.

Mr Chitambo revealed this during a meeting held in the office of the Police Commissioner with the UPND leadership and some security wings in the area.

In the recent past, the country has recorded a number of scandals in the illegal timber trade where a few notable individuals have benefited at the expense of the general populace.

However, the new dawn government is committed to ensuring that the country does not record any further illegal trading in timber.