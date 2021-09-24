9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 24, 2021
HH wants Zambia to be food secure

By Chief Editor
Zambia is working at improving varieties of crops, livestock and enhance animal disease control and irrigation schemes in an effort to boost agriculture production to improve its quality of food for citizens, President Hakainde Hichilema has said.

President Hichilema says Zambia is working at expanding and improving the provision of agriculture extension services and equipment by providing affordable and tailored financial products to small-scale farmers.

He said Zambia recognized the fact that the production of quality food should be complemented by a robust agricultural food chain, which should include the need to establish a good distribution network.

He stated that apart from establishing a good food distribution network, it was important for nations to invest in food processing, preservation, and marketing.

Speaking when he delivered a pre-recorded statement during the Food Systems Summit at the United Nations (UN) in New York, the Head said appropriate technology, innovation, and agriculture research were key levers for enhancing productivity and improving food security.

“Zambia would like to improve varieties of crops, livestock and enhance animal disease control and irrigation schemes. We are also working on expanding and improving the provision of agriculture extension services and equipment as well as provide affordable tailored financial products to small-scale farmers. I am confident that the implementation of these actions will have a positive impact in guaranteeing food security systems,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State explained that many countries were grappling with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the socio-economic fabric and that the adverse effect of climate change on the agriculture sector had been compounded by the negative impact of the COOVID-19.

“Apart from our commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, Zambia is promoting sustainable agricultural practices and forest management as well as the regeneration of indigenous forest species and a robust national tree-planting programme, President Hichilema said.

Previous articleChambeshi Names Chipolopolo Team For Equatorial Guinea Dates

