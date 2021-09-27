Buildcon surrendered the FAZ Super Division top spot to Green Buffaloes as their perfect start to the season ended with a home loss to promoted side Kafue Celtic.

Buildcon lost 1-0 to Celtic on Sunday at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndola in the Week 4 match.

Forward Albert Kangwanda scored a first half goal to end Buildcon’s three match winning run in the season.

Buildcon drops into second place on nine points as Celtic moves one slot up to number 13 on four points.

Meanwhile, impressive Buffaloes shot to the top following a 2-1 win over Red Arrows away at Nkoloma Stadium in the Lusaka derby.

Nicholas Mulilo and Friday Samu scored for Buffaloes.

The Army outfits command the table with 10 points from four matches played.

Arrows have no points after losing their first two matches.

In Kabwe, Nkana moved into the top eight after stunning Kabwe Warriors 1-0 at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium on Sunday.

Striker Alex “Bazo” Ng’onga propelled Nkana to victory with a late goal in the 85th minute.

Seventh placed Kalampa have six points from three matches while Warriors have no points after losing their first two league matches.