Red Arrows have won the 2021 National Rugby League with two matches to spare in the season.

Arrows defended the league title after beating Mufulira Leopards 10-6 at home in Lusaka on Saturday.

This is the eighth consecutive time the Zambia Air Force outfits are winning the league.

Arrows have 51 points from 12 games while second placed Leopards have 36 points after playing 10 games.

Arrows edged Leopards after scoring a try by Elisha Bwalya which was converted by Terry Kaushiku, who also scored a penalty.

Leopards scored two penalties through Mwansa Mwiimba and earned a bonus point for losing by less than 7 points.

Elsewhere in Lusaka, Diggers beat Lusaka 18-12 away in the capital city to move to 19 points after playing 13 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE RESULTS

Arrows (10) vs (6) Leopards

Eagles (10) vs (3) Nkwazi

Lusaka (12) vs (18) Diggers

KPF on bye

(B) PRESIDENTS LEAGUE

Konkola (6) vs (6) Kansanshi

Ndola (17) vs (7) Hunters

Chibuluma (8) vs (12) Nchanga

Women Rugby

Arrows (15) vs (20) Leopards