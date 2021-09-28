Beston Chambeshi insists he is not feeling the pressure as Chipolopolo resume their 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers this October.

Zambia entered camp on Monday in Lusaka with fifteen domestic league call-ups turning up for the first day of training on Tuesday.

Chipolopolo are building up for Octobers Group B doubleheader date against Equatorial Guinea.

But Chambeshi resumes his Chipolopolo duties under the cosh following a forgettable 2-0 home loss to Group B leaders Tunisia on September 7 in Ndola.

That defeat saw Chipolopolo end match-day-two trailing the North Africans in second place in Group B on 3 and 6 points respectively after a promising start on September 4 with a 2-1 away victory over Mauritania.

“No, I think there is not much pressure on us. The reason why is because we know what we want to achieve in these qualifiers,” Chambeshi said.

“So yes, we can lose a game but what is important is to come our strong and to win our remaining games then the road will be good for us.”

Chipolopolo are second in Group B and Equatorial Guinea third, both on 3 points, but with goal difference there a factor.

Redemption time for Chambeshi starts on October 7 when they visit Equatorial Guinea in Malabo.

Three days later, Zambia will host Equatorial Guinea in Lusaka hoping to complete a six-pointer and then pray that Tunisia’s good form does not continue in their October doubleheader date against bottom of the table Mauritania who have zero points heading into match-day-three.