9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chambeshi Not Feeling The Pressure As Chipolopolo Resume Road To Qatar

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Chambeshi Not Feeling The Pressure As Chipolopolo Resume Road To Qatar
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Beston Chambeshi insists he is not feeling the pressure as Chipolopolo resume their 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers this October.

Zambia entered camp on Monday in Lusaka with fifteen domestic league call-ups turning up for the first day of training on Tuesday.

Chipolopolo are building up for Octobers Group B doubleheader date against Equatorial Guinea.

But Chambeshi resumes his Chipolopolo duties under the cosh following a forgettable 2-0 home loss to Group B leaders Tunisia on September 7 in Ndola.

That defeat saw Chipolopolo end match-day-two trailing the North Africans in second place in Group B on 3 and 6 points respectively after a promising start on September 4 with a 2-1 away victory over Mauritania.

“No, I think there is not much pressure on us. The reason why is because we know what we want to achieve in these qualifiers,” Chambeshi said.

“So yes, we can lose a game but what is important is to come our strong and to win our remaining games then the road will be good for us.”

Chipolopolo are second in Group B and Equatorial Guinea third, both on 3 points, but with goal difference there a factor.

Redemption time for Chambeshi starts on October 7 when they visit Equatorial Guinea in Malabo.

Three days later, Zambia will host Equatorial Guinea in Lusaka hoping to complete a six-pointer and then pray that Tunisia’s good form does not continue in their October doubleheader date against bottom of the table Mauritania who have zero points heading into match-day-three.

Previous articlePower Dynamos Battle to End Four-Game Losing League Start

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chambeshi Not Feeling The Pressure As Chipolopolo Resume Road To Qatar

Beston Chambeshi insists he is not feeling the pressure as Chipolopolo resume their 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos Battle to End Four-Game Losing League Start

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos four -match losing start to the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season is in the spotlight again on Wednesday when they visit former...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Chambeshi Praises 10-Man Nkana For Warriors Win

Sports sports - 0
Coach Beston Chambeshi is impressed with 10-man Nkana following a resilient display in Sunday's 1-0 away victory over Kabwe Warriors in Kabwe. Sunday’s result saw...
Read more

Shepolopolo in South Africa For 2021 COSAFA Womens Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has named his final 20-member squad of local players who left on Monday for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship. The regional...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Tandi Mwape Scores in Mazembe Goal Blitz

Sports sports - 0
Here is a wrap of how our foreign-based call-ups for Octobers 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier doubleheader against Equatorial Guinea fared...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.