Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati has given the Government Service Bus committee a 10-day ultimatum to give a clear road map on how 120 government services will be put online.

Mr. Mutati says Government is in a hurry to ease access and application of the services for the public and other organizations.

He has also tasked the committee to devise ways that will address the prevailing high leakages of public funds because the Government has continued to lose money.

Mr. Mutati was speaking shortly after a familiarization tour of the Smart Zambia offices in Lusaka yesterday.

And Government Service Bus committee Deputy Technical Lead Macfallen Siame said the project improves efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of Government services once implemented.

Mr. Siame explained that implementation of the Government Service Bus will also help to fight corruption in Government offices.