Power Dynamos four -match losing start to the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season is in the spotlight again on Wednesday when they visit former early pacesetters Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Arthur Davies side has lost all its opening four league games and are currently second from bottom just above Zanaco who are also on zero points after two games played.

Power faces a Buildcon side that is hoping to rebound from Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to debutants Kafue Celtic who ended the Ndola clubs’ winning start.

The result also ended Buildcon’s honeymoon as early leaders.

Buildcon are now second and a point behind new leaders Buffaloes on 9 and 10 points respectively.

But Power’s Kitwe arch-foes Nkana have fared much better so far in the early stages of the season.

Nkana and are home in Kitwe on Wednesday where they host promoted Chambishi.

The record 13-time champions have now won back-to-back games since starting the campaign with a 3-2 home loss to Nkwazi on September 12.

Meanwhile, leaders Buffaloes host bottom three side and winless Kabwe Warriors at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Warriors have lost both their opening league games since they were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup a fortnight ago.

They will be hoping not to become Buffaloes third victim considering that the latter has already beaten two teams that also qualified for continental competition this season in the form of Zanaco and Red Arrows who are also on zero points in the bottom four of the table.

Defending champions Zesco United are also in Lusaka where they visit Celtic at Edwin Emboela Stadium seeking their third successive league win from as many matches played.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 5 FIXTURES

29/09/2021

Kafue Celtic-Zesco United

Buildcon-Power Dynamos

Kansanshi Dynamos-Indeni

Forest Rangers-Lusaka Dynamos

Nkana-Chambishi

Prison Leopards-Nkwazi

Green Buffaloes-Kabwe Warriors

Green Eagles-Zanaco

Konkola Blades-Red Arrows