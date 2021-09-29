9.5 C
Mwaliteta’s sentiments goes against President Hichilema’s stance on cadrelism

Kantanshi member of parliament Hon. Dr. Anthony Mumba says UPND Lusaka province chairman Obvious Mwaliteta must apologize to President Hakainde Hichilema for insisting that he is going to set up branches in markets and bus stations.

Speaking when he featured on Hot Breakfast show this morning, Hon. Mumba said Mr. Mwaliteta’s sentiments goes against President Hichilema’s stance on cadrelism.
He said Mr. Mwaliteta is directly challenging the Head of State.

The Kantanshi lawmaker said hooliganism should not be allowed to start in public places such as markets and bus stations.

” This is how cadrelism starts. Why can’t they setup branches in compounds? These cadres won’t just be watching money exchanging because markets and bus stops are trading places. We can’t continue on the same path,” Hon. Mumba said.

” The UPND has not provided any clear way of how these cadres will sustain themselves.We need to have workshops to teach these cadres that life is not just about collecting money because you are a party in government ” he adds.

Hon. Mumba said markets and bus stations are built using taxpayers money and are for the benefit of all citizens and not a select few members of the ruling party.
On Monday the UPND said it will set up branches everywhere, including markets, because there is nothing wrong in doing so.

UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta, however, said the party’s cadres who will run the branches will not take responsibility of collecting revenue in markets but to maintain order.

Mr Mwaliteta said it is only fair for people who worked hard to see the party in Government to benefit from available empowerment initiatives.

“My cadres will have branches everywhere, including the markets, the only thing they will not do is to take over operations of the council,” he said.

Previous articleVisit by Tony Blair is a mark of confidence in the new administration-Foreign Affairs Minister

