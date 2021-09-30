Mufulira Leopards coach Willis Magasa is gutted by his team’s failure to win the 2021 National Rugby League.

Leopards missed out on winning the league title after a 10-6 loss to eventual champions Red Arrows.

Arrows have won their eighth consecutive league title after attaining an unassailable lead over second placed Leopards.

With two games left in the season, Leopards are 15 points behind Arrows.

In an interview, Magasa said Leopards needed to be at their best to win the league.

“It is unfortunate. Of course we would have wanted to win the league but I guess it wasn’t to be. We played as much as we could, we tried everything,” Magasa said.

He promised that Leopards will come back stronger next season to challenge champions Arrows for the title.

“We will get back to the drawing board again. We will win the league. Our fight is not stopping here,” Magasa said.