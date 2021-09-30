Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has said that the government has plans to employ 500 medical doctors to cushion challenges facing the sector.

Ms. Masebo said that the recruitment exercise is earmarked for 2022 and that the health sector is expected to be allocated more funding in next year’s national budget.

Ms. Masebo said this when World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Zambia Nathan Bakyaita paid a courtesy call on her.

And Dr. Bakyaita said the WHO has received over 800,000 dollars from GAVI and the German fund that will go towards the acquisition and rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines.

Meanwhile, the British Government has said that it has released 4 million pounds to the United Nations in Zambia towards the support of nutrition, social cash transfer, and health services.

British High Commission Development Director Steve Beel said the United Kingdom is committed to ensuring that Zambia continues to record a reduction in child stunting and other key areas.

Mr. Beel said Britain will continue to partner with the Zambian Government in the quest to improve and strengthen the health sector which has so far scored a lot of positives.

He was speaking when a delegation from the British High Commission in Zambia paid a courtesy call on Ms. Masebo at her office in Lusaka today.