Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo has called on political parties taking part in various elections across the country to engage in issue-based and violence-free campaigns.

Mr. Nkombo, who is also the United Party for National Development (UPND) elections Chairperson said elections are an important component of the country’s development process, hence the need to desist from politics of hate speech and violence.

The Minister was speaking in Kaumbwe at Mwanjawanthu Primary School yesterday when he witnessed the filing of nominations papers for the October 21 Kaumbwe Constituency Parliamentary elections.

He said the UPND administration will only entertain politics of peace, stressing that it is only in a peaceful atmosphere that development can come.

Mr. Nkombo, who is also UPND Mazabuka Member of Parliament, also warned individuals or groups against political violence during the campaigns.

“UPND government will not allow some individuals or groups to take the law into their hands and cause confusion because this government stands for peace.We need to take drastic measures on this matter so that insecurity that has been pervasive does not resurface,” he said.

He urged Police to decisively deal with individuals or groups found to be engaged in acts capable of breaching peace during the campaign period.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Vice president, Given Lubinda has pledged peaceful and violence-free campaigns ahead of the Kaumbwe elections.

Mr. Lubinda said the party will focus on explaining to people the development that was initiated under its leadership.