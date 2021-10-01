President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that his administration will make it uncomfortable for public officers to engage in corruption.

President Hichilema said there is political will in his administration to hand over reports of the Auditor General, Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to the prosecutions authority.

He told journalists during a press conference at State House yesterday that there was deep-rooted corruption in the previous administration hence the current government’s determination to fight the scourge.

“PAC [parliamentary Accounts Committee] should not only be a process, we have the political will now,” he said.

And President Hichilema has disclosed that his contention about the Gulf Stream (presidential jet) was that it was procured at an exaggerated price.

When answering a question on whether his administration will sell the plane or not as stated during campaigns, the President disclosed that his suspicions about overpricing the cost of the plane were true.

“We did not agree with the price of the Gulf Stream, it is the price of the plane we contended, we now have the figures and we have been proved right. Our position is still the same,” he said.

President Hichilema said the issue of the plane, which is the property of the Zambia Air Force (ZAF), will be taken to cabinet and parliament.

“But it does not mean the plane is unnecessary,” he argued.

And the Head of State has warned those that have be appointed to key government positions and those that will be appointment at a later stage to “check” themselves and ensure that they do not fall prey to corruption.

He said those that would be found wanting will have themselves to blame.

On whether his administration would remove former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity if he was found to have engaged into corrupt practices during his tenure of office, President Hichilema said, “we will cross the bridge when we reach there,” if it will be necessary.