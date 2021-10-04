Authorities at Nakonde border in Muchinga Province have intercepted and impounded 53 foreign trucks laden with Mukula logs.

The 53 foreign containerized trucks were intercepted by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) a week ago.

Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe has confirmed the development to the media over the weekend.

Mr Sikazwe who is also Senga Hill Member of Parliament commended ZNS Staff at Nakonde Wulongo check point for always being alert and ensuring that no illegal goods are taken out of the country through the border.

He warned that government will not allow transportation of illegal goods through the Nakonde border.

Mr Sikazwe has since given the Zambia Police and other investigating wings 48 hours in which to establish the source of the impounded Mukula logs at the border.

Mr Sikazwe’s directive comes in the wake of threats by foreign truck drivers that they will stage a protest this week to demand for the release of their trucks.

The truck drivers are claiming that the contraband they are carrying was harvested in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and not in Zambia.

And some foreign truck drivers who sought anonymity complained to ZANIS, that they have suffered a lot from the time their trucks were impounded a week ago and appealed to government to release them as they are carrying transit goods.

“We are carrying transit goods and we are appealing to the Zambian authorities to release us because this Mukula we have is From outside Zambia,” said one truck driver who declined to be named.

Government has suspended the harvesting and export of Mukula trees with immediate effect.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima said the move will enable verification of documentation of those exempted and the impact of the 2017 ban.