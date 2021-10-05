9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Rural News
Updated:

Lightning Kills 5 people from the same family

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Five people from the same family and another have been killed by suspected lightening in Mwansakombe Village in Chief Mwansakombe’s Chiefdom in Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province.

The accident happened last night around 22 hours.

Confirming the accident to ZANIS in Chifunabuli yesterday, Chifunabuli Acting District Commissioner Mulenga Muonga says the six met their fate while sleeping in their grass thatched house.

“I can confirm that a report has been received from Chifunabuli Police to the effect that six people, five from the same family and another male adult only identified as Tembo perished last night after suspected lightening hit and burnt their grass thatched house following some rains which were experienced in the district,” Mr Muonga revealed.

Mr Muonga has further identified the family as Memory Chola 29, together with her four children and a Mr Tembo who is suspected to be the boyfriend to Memory Chola.

“I can identify the family as Memory Chola 29, with her four children Namely; male Musonda Mausala aged nine, female Stevania Mausala aged 7, female Anna Mausala aged four, a male only identified as Musunga aged two, and a male adult only identified as Tembo suspected to be the boyfriend to Memory Chola who were all burnt to death,” he said.

Mr Muonga says the body of the deceased male adult is still laying in Samfya Hospital Mortuary while the relatives of the five have been advised to bury their relatives and mark their graves for possible exhumation as the relatives have refused to do a postmortem.

The Acting District Commissioner has further, revealed that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has funded all the costs towards the funeral.

