Patriotic Front PF Member Max Chongo has issued an apology to Zambians and the Seventh Adventist Church for what he described as all the wrongs he may have done in his life, knowingly and unknowingly.

Ia statement posted on the PF sponsored page, praised the leadership demonstrated by President Hakainde Hichilema saying that if the president was a vindictive person and believed in vengeance most police cells and prisons would have been full to capacity with his PF-affiliated comrades.

Below is the statement

After deep reflection and self-introspection, I have come to a conclusion that I owe the nation of Zambia and its Citizenry a sincere apology for all the wrongs I may have done in my life both knowingly and unknowingly.

I know many people will come on my page to insult me, call me names, express anger, disrespect me, or demean me but I don’t blame anyone for any action because I called for it when I did all the wrong things in life myself.

Truthfully speaking President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated excellent leadership which is not vindictive or based on vengeance but promoting peace, love, the forgiveness of sin, reconciliation, and unity for a better Zambia for every citizen regardless of our political affiliation.

It’s from this background that I am convinced not to take advantage of his kindness and love but show remorse by apologizing for all the wrongs I may have done to this Nation and its citizenry.

Clearly, today if President Hakainde Hichilema was vindictive and believed in vengeance most police cells and prisons would have been full to capacity with PF-affiliated comrades.

I also want to apologize to all the Churches in our Nation with emphasis on the SDA Church for my actions that could have offended your church and it’s within my prayer, hope, and faith that as you preach about forgiveness of sin find it within your area of jurisdiction to forgive me for my actions.

To the UPND Government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema I wish to apologize unreservedly for all the wrongs I may have to do to you or said whilst in opposition and it’s my prayer and hope that you will forgive me, above all help me contribute positively to the society.

To the people of Zambia that could have been offended by my personal actions or my association with the Patriotic Front Party, I wish to apologize unreservedly for my wrongs and I pray and hope you will forgive me above all help me become a better person to contribute positively to the society moving forward.

Last and not least I take full responsibility for all my wrongs I may have committed Knowingly or Unknowingly and tender in a sincere and unreservedly apology with prayer and hope that the nation of Zambia and its citizenry will forgive me and help me become a better citizen.