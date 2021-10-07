Chipolopolo’s hopes of qualifying to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have suffered a major setback after suffering their second straight loss in Group B.

Ten-man Zambia on Thursday evening suffered a 2-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea away in Malabo.

Zambians were reduced to ten when Kabwe Warriors forward Prince Mumba saw red from Moroccan referee El Jafaari for fouling Basino Ndong after 25 minutes.

The home side took a 1-0 lead into the half time when Ndong beat Zambia keeper Mwenya Chibwe.

Nsue Emilio doubled the lead two minutes away from full time to condemn Zambia to a second straight loss in Group B.

Earlier in the game, Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala missed some decent chances.

Not even substitutions made by Coach Beston Chambeshi helped matters as Equatorial Guinea held on to win the home match.

Rally Bwalya went in for Clatous Chama with Kelvin Mubanga replacing skipper Lubambo Musonda and Fashion Sakala was withdrawn for Moses Phiri.

Meanwhile, Equatorial moves to six points and Zambia remain stuck on three points halfway into the group stage of the qualifying campaign.

The two teams will face off in the reverse fixture on Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.