9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Ten-man Chipolopolo’s Qatar Hopes Darken

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Ten-man Chipolopolo's Qatar Hopes Darken
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo’s hopes of qualifying to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have suffered a major setback after suffering their second straight loss in Group B.

Ten-man Zambia on Thursday evening suffered a 2-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea away in Malabo.

Zambians were reduced to ten when Kabwe Warriors forward Prince Mumba saw red from Moroccan referee El Jafaari for fouling Basino Ndong after 25 minutes.

The home side took a 1-0 lead into the half time when Ndong beat Zambia keeper Mwenya Chibwe.

Nsue Emilio doubled the lead two minutes away from full time to condemn Zambia to a second straight loss in Group B.

Earlier in the game, Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala missed some decent chances.

Not even substitutions made by Coach Beston Chambeshi helped matters as Equatorial Guinea held on to win the home match.

Rally Bwalya went in for Clatous Chama with Kelvin Mubanga replacing skipper Lubambo Musonda and Fashion Sakala was withdrawn for Moses Phiri.

Meanwhile, Equatorial moves to six points and Zambia remain stuck on three points halfway into the group stage of the qualifying campaign.

The two teams will face off in the reverse fixture on Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Previous articleShepolopolo To Face South Africa in COSAFA Womens Cup Bronze Medal Match

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Ten-man Chipolopolo’s Qatar Hopes Darken

Chipolopolo’s hopes of qualifying to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have suffered a major setback after suffering...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo To Face South Africa in COSAFA Womens Cup Bronze Medal Match

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo will face hosts South Africa in the third and fourth match of the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championship on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela...
Read more

Tanzania Ends Shepolopolo’s COSAFA Womens Cup Final Dream

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo have been eliminated from the 2021 COSAFA Women's Championship by Tanzania at the semifinal stage. The Zambian women on Thursday afternoon succumbed to a...
Read more

Chipolopolo Hope to Revive 2022 Qatar Race on Thursday

Sports sports - 5
Chipolopolo Zambia return to 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action on Thursday when they battle to restart their Group B hopes away to Equatorial...
Read more

Unbeaten Shepolopolo Advance to COSAFA Womens Cup Semifinals

Sports sports - 4
Shepolopolo have qualified to the semifinals of the COSAFA Women's Championship after winning Group C with a perfect record. Zambia on Tuesday afternoon edged guests...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.