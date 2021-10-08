9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 8, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Placing Investigative Wings Under office of the President does not take away the independence of their operations-Vice President

By Chief Editor
53 views
5
Headlines Placing Investigative Wings Under office of the President does not take...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that placing the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) under the office of the President does not take away the independence of their operations.

Mrs. Nalumango said that the institutions will continue to operate independently without any form of interference.

She has stressed that President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to fighting corruption.

Mrs. Nalumango was responding to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Brian Mundubile during the Vice President’s question time today in Parliament.

Mr. Mundubile wanted to find out on gazette notice number eleven, 23 of 2021 which places the ACC, DEC, FIC under the office of the President.

The Vice President assured Zambians that no form of interference will be allowed in the operations of the DEC, FIC and the ACC.

Mrs. Nalumango was responding to a follow-up question from Shiwangàndu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo who wanted to find out how the institutions will be guaranteed of autonomy.

Meanwhile, Vice President Nalumango has said that it is unfair to ask the UPND Administration to create jobs within a month of forming the government, adding that the creation of employment will be done gradually.

Responding to a question from Chitambo Member of Parliament Remember Mutale who wanted to find out how soon the government will create employment for young people, Mrs Nalumango said that the 2022 National Budget will highlight components of job creation.

The Vice President who urged Parliamentarians not to politicize the creation of employment said it is the government’s desire to create jobs for the young people in the country.

Mrs Nalumango said there are trained nurses and teachers who are not employed and the government intends to create jobs for them.

She further said the government will continue to provide an enabling environment for the private sector to participate in the creation of employment for young people.
Mrs. Nalumango further said that politics must not be used as a means to amass personal wealth at the expense of serving Zambians.

She observed that politics has become extremely lucrative to some people instead of its purpose of improving the livelihood of citizens.

Mrs. Nalumango said young people must not look forward to becoming politicians with the sole purpose of making money, stating that wealth can only be attained through hard work.
She also said people in public office must be willing to undergo a lifestyle audit if they are to continue serving the public.

Responding to a question from Mwembeshi Member of Parliament Machila Jamba who wanted to find out if the law requiring people in public office to have a lifestyle audit has been abolished, Mrs Nalumango said a political office must not be used to acquire wealth.

Previous articleSmall scale Farmers in Mkushi salutes Government on policy to consolidate poultry farming
Next articleThe regrouping of the PF is giving President Hichilema sleepless nights-Given Lubinda

5 COMMENTS

  1. Once we’re in government we become as blind as our predecessors. Just going around in a circle like the game we used to play as children.

  2. When asked if the law to audit life style has been abolished, Mrs Nalumango said in reply POLITICAL OFFICE SHOULD NOT BE USED TO ACQUIRE WEALTH. Frankly she didn’t answer that question.

  5. what if the corrupt acts involve the a President himself and his inner circle as it did Chiluba and the Zamtrop account? These institutions have now lost all credibility in the eyes of justice and fairness. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. If these wings go for anyone in opposition who will believe that it’s not a political hack job. As it is there are unfinished allegations of impropriety during the privatization exercise, how will these wings pursue those allegations if at all since the president himself was mentioned as a person of interest? Let’s get serious.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema resolved on FIC,DEC,ACC autonomy

Headlines editor - 24
President Hichilema has pledged to not interfere in the operations of investigative wings and government institutions. This is according to a press statement released by...
Read more

Move by President Hichilema to Place Anti-Corruption Commission unit under his office raises concern

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
The Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice Director Isaac Mwanza has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider his decision to formally put the...
Read more

HH warns of consequences for those disregarding procurement reforms

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema has embarked on the reformation of the public procurement of the country. And Mr Bwalya stresses that...
Read more

President Hichilema bemoans wasteful expenditure

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
President Hakainde Hichilema has bemoaned the failure to follow the procurement procedures as disclosed in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.