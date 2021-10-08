Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that placing the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) under the office of the President does not take away the independence of their operations.

Mrs. Nalumango said that the institutions will continue to operate independently without any form of interference.

She has stressed that President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to fighting corruption.

Mrs. Nalumango was responding to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Brian Mundubile during the Vice President’s question time today in Parliament.

Mr. Mundubile wanted to find out on gazette notice number eleven, 23 of 2021 which places the ACC, DEC, FIC under the office of the President.

The Vice President assured Zambians that no form of interference will be allowed in the operations of the DEC, FIC and the ACC.

Mrs. Nalumango was responding to a follow-up question from Shiwangàndu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo who wanted to find out how the institutions will be guaranteed of autonomy.

Meanwhile, Vice President Nalumango has said that it is unfair to ask the UPND Administration to create jobs within a month of forming the government, adding that the creation of employment will be done gradually.

Responding to a question from Chitambo Member of Parliament Remember Mutale who wanted to find out how soon the government will create employment for young people, Mrs Nalumango said that the 2022 National Budget will highlight components of job creation.

The Vice President who urged Parliamentarians not to politicize the creation of employment said it is the government’s desire to create jobs for the young people in the country.

Mrs Nalumango said there are trained nurses and teachers who are not employed and the government intends to create jobs for them.

She further said the government will continue to provide an enabling environment for the private sector to participate in the creation of employment for young people.

Mrs. Nalumango further said that politics must not be used as a means to amass personal wealth at the expense of serving Zambians.

She observed that politics has become extremely lucrative to some people instead of its purpose of improving the livelihood of citizens.

Mrs. Nalumango said young people must not look forward to becoming politicians with the sole purpose of making money, stating that wealth can only be attained through hard work.

She also said people in public office must be willing to undergo a lifestyle audit if they are to continue serving the public.

Responding to a question from Mwembeshi Member of Parliament Machila Jamba who wanted to find out if the law requiring people in public office to have a lifestyle audit has been abolished, Mrs Nalumango said a political office must not be used to acquire wealth.