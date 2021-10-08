A clergyman in Northern Province has called on Zambians to support President Hakainde Hichilema to enable him succeed in transforming Zambia into an economic powerhouse in Africa.

Zion Church Overseer Samuel Mwambazi said in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama that President Hichilema needs the support of all Zambians as his ‘New Dawn’ government works on fixing the country’s economy.

Bishop Mwambazi, who oversees the operations of Zion Church in Kasama, Mbala and Mpulungu, said time for politicking is over.

“The people of Zambia should put aside politics and support President Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) so that we can together develop our great country. President Hichilema is a visionary leader who will certainly rescue Zambia from economic doldrums,” he said.

He said Zambia is in safe hands under the leadership of President Hichilema.

He further advised politicians to desist from dividing the country on tribal lines.

Bishop Mwambazi said politicians have an obligation to promote unity in the country in order to enhance the peace the country has enjoyed over the years.

“Time for politicking is over. As Zion Church, we want to see peace and unity in our country following the election of President Hichilema. We are tired of seeing people fighting for political power,” Bishop Mwambazi said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mwambazi has commended President Hichilema for his continued promotion of freedom of the press, association and enhancing social liberties in the country.