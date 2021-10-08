Senior Chief Kalilele of the Lamba speaking people in Mushindamo district, North Western province,says President Hichilema and the UPND should not get angry whenever they are reminded about their campaign promises prior to the August 12 General elections.

Speaking when PF Vice President Given Lubinda paid a courtesy call at his palace, Senior Chief Kalilele said the people of Zambia will never forget the promises made by the UPND government.

He said it is thus prudent that those promises are honored if the UPND has the confidence of citizens.

” President Hakainde Hichilema made a lot of promises which some of them he might forget but the people will never forget and they are patiently waiting for their fulfillment,” Snr. Chief Kalilele said.

And the traditional leader urged the PF to move on after August 12 and focus on rebuilding the party and provide checks and balances to the UPND Government.

He said that as a traditional leader, he worked closely with the PF government but change came adding that people should accept it.

Senior Chief Kalilele explained that some of the policies of the new government will be good and some will be bad.

Meanwhile, Snr. Chief Kalilele advised the UPND to refrain from beating and harassing members of the PF as this will promote peace and unity in the country.

He disclosed said after the general elections he undertook a sensitization campaign urging the UPND members to remain peaceful.

And Hon. Lubinda said the PF government has respect for traditional leaders hence the reason it created the ministry of chiefs and traditional affairs which President Hichilema has abolished.

Hon. Lubinda assured traditional leaders in the country that once it bounces back in power PF will bring back the ministry.