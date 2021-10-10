Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has warned that his ministry will not tolerate any traffic police officers defying instructions not to mount roadblocks.

Mr. Mwiimbu said the police can still exercise their duty of ensuring law and order on roads using various ways such as mobile patrols and cameras.

He was speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after officiating at the 20th edition of the All-Tonga Music Festival hosted by Radio Chikuni in Monze.

The minister has emphasized that instructions were given by his ministry and he expects all police officers to adhere and abide by the law.

“Those who are abusing the law and the instructions which have been given should not blame anybody when the whip is cracked,” he warned.

The music festival, which is an annual event, could not take place last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, representative for the Apostolic administration for the Monze Diocese, Miyoba Maanya said the concert is an opportunity to raise awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Father Maanya has since called on the people of Monze to cooperate with government as it offers free Covid-19 vaccines.

“Let us continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated in order to avoid further loss of life and as we continue to pray for God’s intervention,” Fr. Maanya said.

And chief Moonze of the Tonga people in Monze has urged his subjects to ignore myths about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The traditional ruler has emphasised that the vaccine is meant to save lives as opposed to some myths that it kills.

The music festival was held under the theme “Zyaluminwa Zilayanzana”, which is translated as “United we stand, divided we fall”.