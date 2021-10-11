United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has advised party structures across the country to encourage more women participation in leadership positions at provincial and district levels.

Ms. Imenda expressed disappointment with the low number of women in leadership positions across the country.

She has since urged the party to consider adopting more women when opportunities arise.

Ms. Imenda made these remarks during a meeting with Lusaka Province UPND party officials in Lusaka today.

She further urged party officials to be gender sensitive during the selection process so that Zambia is in line with the protocols of having 50 percent women representation in leadership positions.

And Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, has invited all concerned citizens to visit her office to discuss developmental ideas and to air out their grievances.

Ms. Mulyata also urged all UPND members to work as a team in order to help President Hakainde Hichilema achieve the much needed national development.