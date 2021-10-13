This was during spontaneous road checks carried out in the late hours of Monday, October 11, 2021 at Kabanana Checkpoint in Chirundu. Those apprehended were twenty-three (23) Congolese and thirteen (13) Zimbabweans. They are currently detained pending screening and further formalities.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media in Lusaka today, by Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer, Namati Nshinka.

He said similarly, Immigration Officers at Kasumbalesa Border Control in the late hours of Sunday, October 10th, 2021, apprehended twenty-seven (27) suspected illegal immigrants.

Mr Nshinka said this was during a routine operation conducted within the border area.

“Those apprehended were fourteen (14) Tanzanians, ten (10) Congolese, two (02) Somalis and one (01) Zimbabwean,” Mr Nshinka stated.

He said they are all detained at Kasumbalesa Police Post where they are undergoing screening.

Meanwhile, Mr Nshinka disclosed that the Chadiza Immigration Office has secured the conviction of three (03) Malawians, Amon Samuel Banda (31), Nelson Zulu (42) and Watson Agostino (37) for the offence of unlawful entry in Zambia, contrary to section 11(1) (2) (3) as read with section 56 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

“This was after they failed to produce documentation to prove their legal immigration status in Zambia. They appeared before Magistrate Court in Chadiza on 8th October, 2021 where they were each sentenced to pay a fine of K 2,000 or in default 15 months simple imprisonment”, said Mr Nshinka.

“They are currently serving their sentence at Namuseche Correctional Facility having failed to pay the court fines. This brings the number of convictions secured by the Department between 5th and 11th October, 2021 to sixty-one (61),” He added.

Meanwhile, Mr Nshinka narrates that Immigration Officers at Katima-Mulilo Border Control on October 7th, 2021 received twenty-three (23) Zambians who were removed from Namibia for illegally entering and staying in that country.

He added that this brings the number of Zambians removed from other countries for breaching foreign laws to thirty-one (31) with eight (08) other Zambians having been received by Immigration Officers at Kariba Border Control after being removed from Zimbabwe for illegal entry and illegal fishing.