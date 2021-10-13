9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Immigration Officers at Chirundu Border Control have apprehended 36 suspected illegal immigrants

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Immigration Officers at Chirundu Border Control have apprehended 36 suspected illegal immigrants
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

This was during spontaneous road checks carried out in the late hours of Monday, October 11, 2021 at Kabanana Checkpoint in Chirundu. Those apprehended were twenty-three (23) Congolese and thirteen (13) Zimbabweans. They are currently detained pending screening and further formalities.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media in Lusaka today, by Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer, Namati Nshinka.

He said similarly, Immigration Officers at Kasumbalesa Border Control in the late hours of Sunday, October 10th, 2021, apprehended twenty-seven (27) suspected illegal immigrants.

Mr Nshinka said this was during a routine operation conducted within the border area.

“Those apprehended were fourteen (14) Tanzanians, ten (10) Congolese, two (02) Somalis and one (01) Zimbabwean,” Mr Nshinka stated.

He said they are all detained at Kasumbalesa Police Post where they are undergoing screening.

Meanwhile, Mr Nshinka disclosed that the Chadiza Immigration Office has secured the conviction of three (03) Malawians, Amon Samuel Banda (31), Nelson Zulu (42) and Watson Agostino (37) for the offence of unlawful entry in Zambia, contrary to section 11(1) (2) (3) as read with section 56 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

“This was after they failed to produce documentation to prove their legal immigration status in Zambia. They appeared before Magistrate Court in Chadiza on 8th October, 2021 where they were each sentenced to pay a fine of K 2,000 or in default 15 months simple imprisonment”, said Mr Nshinka.

“They are currently serving their sentence at Namuseche Correctional Facility having failed to pay the court fines. This brings the number of convictions secured by the Department between 5th and 11th October, 2021 to sixty-one (61),” He added.

Meanwhile, Mr Nshinka narrates that Immigration Officers at Katima-Mulilo Border Control on October 7th, 2021 received twenty-three (23) Zambians who were removed from Namibia for illegally entering and staying in that country.

He added that this brings the number of Zambians removed from other countries for breaching foreign laws to thirty-one (31) with eight (08) other Zambians having been received by Immigration Officers at Kariba Border Control after being removed from Zimbabwe for illegal entry and illegal fishing.

Previous articleWe want value addition in Zambia, it is critical to the economy says Minister of Mines

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Immigration Officers at Chirundu Border Control have apprehended 36 suspected illegal immigrants

This was during spontaneous road checks carried out in the late hours of Monday, October 11, 2021 at Kabanana...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Accountants urged to fight corruption

General News Chief Editor - 0
Acting Kasempa District Commissioner, Nebooth Lubelenga said the fight against corruption should be taken serious by everyone if the country is to combat the...
Read more

ZCID urges political parties to comprehend policy making processes

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has urged political parties to have a broader understanding of policy development for them to effectively engage...
Read more

Foreign Affairs Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties with China

General News Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Stanley Kakubo of the Republic of Zambia held a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to...
Read more

Sangwa challenges Government to take to parliament a bill that will allow the advertising of the position of Chief Justice

General News Chief Editor - 19
Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has challenged the UPND government to take to parliament a bill that will allow the advertising of the position of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.