North-Western Province Acting Permanent Secretary, Beatrice Muyambango says the government is committed to the fight against Blindness. Ms Muyambango said 80 percent of blindness is curable and avoidable adding that people should seek medical attention on time.

She said this in Solwezi today when she officiated at the world sight day commemoration under the theme ‘Love your eyes.’

Ms Muyambango has also appealed to the aged who have various problems with their sight to seek medical attention before the situation worsens as most cases are curable.

“Do not be afraid to go for an eye operation when it is recommended by an optician, it is safe and will help serve your sight,’’ she said.

Speaking earlier, North-western Provincial Health Director, Charles Msiska said the ministry has participated in the commemoration of world sight day because it is in line with the government agenda of taking health services to the people.

Dr Msiska noted that during the commemoration, various services are being offered to the people of Rodwell community such as eye screening, Covid-19 vaccination, malaria checkup, family planning, nutrition and Tuberculosis screening.

And one of the partners of health in providing eye services, Orbis representative, Morris Kosamu has observed that the health of eyes is mostly neglected by some people.

Mr Kosamu expressed hope to see more attention given to eyes as it is an important organ on the human body.