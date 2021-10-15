9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 15, 2021
Justice Minister calls on stakeholders to come up with legitimate reason to abolish the Death Penalty

By Chief Editor
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has called on various stakeholders to engage the government on calls to abolish the death penalty to come up with a legitimate decision.

Mr. Haimbe said that the new dawn administration maintains an open-door policy on debates to abolish the death penalty, saying the government will continue to seek expert advice whilst providing leadership on the matter.

Mr. Haimbe said this in Lusaka yesterday during the commemoration of World Day against the Death Penalty.

And Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga reiterated that the death penalty must be abolished. Mr. Mwandenga said the Commission has over the years been persistently making consultations on the matter.

This is the second year that Zambia is participating in the commemoration of the Word Day against Death Penalty. This year’s event has been commemorated under the theme “women and death penalty an invisible reality”.

