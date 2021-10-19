9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

FRA Buys an additional of 400,000 metric tons of maize to avoid wastage of the staple food-VEEP

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy FRA Buys an additional of 400,000 metric tons of maize to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has announced that government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has bought an additional of 400,000 metric tons of maize to avoid wastage of the staple food,

The Vice President said despite the good rainfall during the last farming season, the previous regime only planned to buy 500, 000 metric tomes from farmers threatening the food security as more maize was going to waste due to high corruption practices.

Mrs Nalumango said this in Chisamba at a meeting to drum up support for UPND candidate Fred Choong for this Thursday Council Chairperson bye election.

“The former ruling party promised to start distributing farming inputs in August but they had nothing in stock until the new dawn government started mobilizing resources to procure more and farmers have now started collecting their inputs,” she said.

The Veep explained that voting PF is retarding development because the former regime failed to development the area for the past 10 years they were in government.

“I appeal to the people of Chisamba to vote for the UPND candidate to alleviate the sufferings you have gone through in the past years,” said the Vice President

And Chisamba Member of Parliament Kasanda Chushi says it is time for the people of Chisamba to move forward to end the suffering they have gone through.

Previous articleHH commended for reaffirming the 18th October as the day of National Prayer

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

FRA Buys an additional of 400,000 metric tons of maize to avoid wastage of the staple food-VEEP

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has announced that government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has bought an additional of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Liquid new a new Asia-USA global Internet transit route via Africa

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Leading pan-African technology group Liquid Intelligent Technologies (www.Liquid.Tech) is proud to announce the launch of its shortest terrestrial fibre route between the East to...
Read more

Government to help ZESCO settle the over $400 million owed Maamba Collieries Limited

Economy Chief Editor - 21
Energy Minister, Peter Kapala has said that government will facilitate a debt restructuring system to enable Zesco to dismantle over 400 million dollars it...
Read more

Government will ease the process of acquiring mining licenses for the local people-HH

Economy Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema says government will ease the process of acquiring mining licenses for the local people. President Hichilema who is on a working...
Read more

ZCCM-IH has failed to run Kasenseli Gold mine-Chief Chibwika

Economy Chief Editor - 23
Chief Chibwika of Mwinilunga district has charged that ZCCM-IH has failed to run Kasenseli Gold mine and has since challenged Government to find a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.