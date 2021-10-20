Patriotic Front party Member of the Central Committee in charge of information Raphael Nakachinda has asked the people of Kaumbwe to turn up in numbers and vote for the PF candidate Dr. Aaron Mwanza.

Speaking during the last round of campaign rallies graced by PF vice president Hon. Given Lubinda and FDD president Edith Nawakwi, Hon. Nakachinda said the PF is the only party capable of sustaining development in Kaumbwe.

Hon. Nakachinda said the people of Kaumbwe should not fall for cheap lies coming from the UPND.

He said President Hichilema is obsessed with telling lies the reason he keeps on backtracking on his campaign promises.

” President Hakainde Hichilema has a sickness and that sickness is that of telling lies. He removed the social cash transfer scheme and because of this by-election he is lying that beneficiaries will get the money. It is pure corruption and wants to blindfold the voters. But all I can say is that you should demand that money,” Hon. Nakachinda said.

And FDD president Hon. Edith Nawakwi said the UPND ascended to power through deception.

She said alot of maize is going to waste because the UPND Government has failed to deliver empty bags to farmers and also failed to buy maize in most parts of the country.

The FDD leader told the people of Kaumbwe to ensure that the UPND Government delivers on their promise of delivering free education.

Meanwhile, PF vice president Hon. Given Lubinda said the people of Kaumbwe should resist any form of violence from the UPND.

He said the UPND is known to be a violent party with no regard for human life.

And Hon. Lubinda said the UPND has failed to deliver on its promise to give farmers 12 bags of fertilizer under FISP.

He said the PF ensured that farmers had inputs on time in readiness for the farming season.

Hon. Lubinda said the by elections are a blessing in disguise as they will accord Zambians to show the UPND that they are not happy with the fake promises.