Thursday, October 21, 2021
Rural News
Serenje Town Council has summons Investor allegedly forcing locals to sell him their land

By Chief Editor
Serenje Town Council has summoned proprietor of Blacksters Farm, Nico Anderson, to give his submissions over reports that he is allegedly forcing people of Fipese area in Chibale chiefdom of Serenje district, to sell him their land.

Families that have refused to give in said they are facing eviction from the South African investor and are calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene.

Serenje Town Council Secretary Caroline Mphande could not comment over the alleged eviction but confirmed that the local authority has received complaints from the people of Fipese over land wrangles.

Mrs Mphande told ZANIS that the council has since summoned the investor who has operating in the area for the past five years to make submissions over the reported land wrangle in Fipese.

Meanwhile, Chief Chibale also expressed ignorance over the land wrangle between his subjects and Mr Nico Anderson.

Chief Chibale wondered why his subjects could not seek his intervention in the matter.

And Blacksters proprietor Nico Anderson said he will give a comprehensive statement after a meeting with the local authority.

Previous articleZambia, Zimbabwe strengthen ties

