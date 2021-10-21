9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 21, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Government assures Lafarge on exports to great lakes region

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Government assures Lafarge on exports to great lakes region
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has assured Lafarge that the government will ease the company’s exports to the Great Lakes region.

Mr Tayali says the government will facilitate the smooth export of produce through Mpulungu harbor and that the government also has plans to extend the railway line from Nseluka to Mpulungu for smooth transportation.

ZANIS reports that Mr Tayali was speaking when a team from Lafarge paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Lusaka today.

Mr Tayali said this will contribute to the preservation of the road network which succumbs to damage owing to heavy loads being transported.

And the Minister has encouraged the firm to continue engaging with the government in a positive manner saying the doors of the Ministry are always open.

He also applauded the company for its safety record when transporting goods.

“We have almost seen zero harm coming from the transporters that are moving your products. This primarily arises from the fact that you are very insistent on certain good practices. The monitoring of the trucks that are moving your products by way of GPS in terms of monitoring the conduct of the drivers and the speed at which they are moving is very commendable,” Mr Tayali said.

And Lafarge Supply Chain Director Obed Nkandu disclosed that the firm is in partnership with over 35 transport firms.

Previous articleGovernment to direct line Ministries to empower reformed street kids

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government assures Lafarge on exports to great lakes region

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has assured Lafarge that the government will ease the company’s exports to the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Attaining vision 2030 would need high productivity

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The government says the country can only attain Vision 2030 if the productivity levels are increased. Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Acting Permanent Secretary,...
Read more

Debt Service Suspension Initiative is not forgiveness of debt or anything similar, HH ‘s Government told

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has implored the new dawn government not to take the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) signed...
Read more

Clergy appeal to mining companies for benefits in mining areas

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Caritas Director in the Catholic diocese of Solwezi in North Western province, Noel Haaninga has called on government to ensure that local communities in...
Read more

FRA refutes claims of wasting maize at depots

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has refuted reports claiming that over 3500 by 50 kilogramme bags of maize has gone to waste at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.