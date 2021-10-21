Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has assured Lafarge that the government will ease the company’s exports to the Great Lakes region.

Mr Tayali says the government will facilitate the smooth export of produce through Mpulungu harbor and that the government also has plans to extend the railway line from Nseluka to Mpulungu for smooth transportation.

ZANIS reports that Mr Tayali was speaking when a team from Lafarge paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Lusaka today.

Mr Tayali said this will contribute to the preservation of the road network which succumbs to damage owing to heavy loads being transported.

And the Minister has encouraged the firm to continue engaging with the government in a positive manner saying the doors of the Ministry are always open.

He also applauded the company for its safety record when transporting goods.

“We have almost seen zero harm coming from the transporters that are moving your products. This primarily arises from the fact that you are very insistent on certain good practices. The monitoring of the trucks that are moving your products by way of GPS in terms of monitoring the conduct of the drivers and the speed at which they are moving is very commendable,” Mr Tayali said.

And Lafarge Supply Chain Director Obed Nkandu disclosed that the firm is in partnership with over 35 transport firms.