Government suspends debt swap recovery

By editor
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has announced that the debt swap recovery on civil servants has been suspended.

Mrs Nalumango said there will be no more deductions from owing civil servants by government who were affected and that all those affected will be refunded before the November salaries.

The Vice President was responding to the Leader of the Opposition Brian Mundubile during the Vice President’s Question time who wanted to know what permanent solution government had for the civil servants as the minister of Finance delivers the National budget next week.

Mrs. Nalumango explained that government has signed with the public service unions to suspend the recoveries that were initiated.

She stated that currently government is running on the Patriotic Front budget and collective agreement and negotiations are underway.

The Vice President added that government will re-look at the entire initiative and its effectiveness as they come up with a permanent solution.

She said the civil servants play a key role in service delivery.

