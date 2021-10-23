President Hakainde Hichilema has said that it is unacceptable that Zambia is still poor 57 years after independence.
President Hakainde however said that the new dawn government’s desire is to develop the country hence placing emphasis on economic transformation, adding that his administration is eager to restore macro-economic stability and growth, attain debt and fiscal sustainability and improve the livelihood of the Zambian people, especially the vulnerable.
The Head of State added that it is only through economic transformation that Zambia will become food secure, reduce poverty and create the much-needed jobs, especially for the youths.
In his address to the nation ahead of the country’s 57 years independence anniversary Sunday, President Hakainde said the day gives citizens an opportunity to reflect on freedom and self-rule.
He said the day also reminds citizens of the need to promote patriotism and national unity.
President Hakainde further stated the importance of paying tribute to Zambia’s freedom fighters like founding President KENNETH KAUNDA and SIMON ZUKAS who passed on this year.
He said citizens must never forget the two’s generation of selfless and patriotic citizens who sacrificed for the freedom being enjoyed today.
President Hakainde said the 57th independence day anniversary celebrations theme “celebrating a new dawn anchored on good governance, national unity and development,” is a reminder of the renewed hope that the new dawn administration brings for a better Zambia.
