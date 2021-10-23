9.5 C
Labour Unions Welcome Debt Swap Recovery Suspension

By Chief Editor
The labour movement in North-western province has expressed happiness over government’s decision to suspend the debt swap deductions on its members.

Professionals Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) provincial chairperson, Gilly Kakunta says his union is grateful to the government for rescinding its position to continue deductions the debt swap recovery from his union members.

Mr Kakunta said in an interview that the union is happy that the government has rescinded its decision to recover the debt swap.

“Now that government has rescinded its decision and promised to work with the unions throughout in as far as debt swap is concerned we are grateful, that is how the government is supposed to operate,” he said.

Mr Kakunta said the decision also shows how the new dawn government is committed to improving the welfare of the teachers.

Government and public service unions yesterday has issued a joint media statement announcing the suspension of debt swap recoveries from public service employees who benefited from the debt swap..

“Following concerns from public service employees on the recovery of monies advanced to them in July and August, 2021 as part of the debt swap implementation process, it has been agreed between government and the public service unions to suspend the recoveries.

“Consequently all monies deducted from the employees will be refunded before November, 2021 salaries are processed”, reads the statement in part.

The parties agreed to continue discussing the debt swap scheme as agreed in the collective agreement and therefore, urged all public sector employees to remain calm and their matter is receiving due attention.

