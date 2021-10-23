9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 23, 2021
General News
Ministry of tourism holds fanfare for diplomats

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Tourism and Arts have hosted the first ever diplomatic fanfare in Zambia today at Lusaka’s Showgrounds.

21 countries participated in the event held under the theme ‘Culture is a Window reflecting the History, Culture and Spiritual World of a Nation’.

Officiating at the event, Minister of Tourism and Arts Rodney Sikumba indicated that the event is aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties that Zambia shares with the 21 countries that participated in the event.

He said the Inaugural diplomatic fanfare will help cultural exchange among nations and build a bridge to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of different nations.

Mr Sikumba further added that the sole aim of the event is to showcase the power of cultural diplomacy through celebrating culture and creative expressions such as arts, music, crafts and traditional cuisine from around the world.

“The holding of this inaugural diplomatic fanfare brings together embassies and high commissions accredited to the republic of Zambia as well as Zambians from all walks of life,” he noted.

“Art, culture and heritage know one thing and one thing only our shared humanity, our shared humanity is the universal language,’’ said Mr Sikumba.

Meanwhile The Dean of Diplomatic corps, Zambian Ambassador to Palestine Walid Hassan expressed gratitude to the government of Zambia and all diplomats who participated in the event.

He noted that the event will help to understand different cultures of various nations and help to build an interest in visiting a particular country.

‘’The event has helped to interact with various diplomats and have a better understanding of their culture, music, food and arts thus enhancing the cordial diplomatic ties of the countries which are taking part in this event,’’ explained Dr Hassan.

