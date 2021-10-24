President Hakainde Hichilema has honoured 13 Zambians for distinguished and exemplary service to the country at a colorful investiture ceremony held at State House to commemorate Zambia’s 57th Independence anniversary.

President Hichilema graced the commemorations of Zambia’s 57th independence anniversary held under the theme “cerebrating a new down anchored on good governance, National Unity and Development.

Former Vice President Inonge Wina, Vice President Mutale Nalumango, Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Muti, Acting Chief Justice, Geoffrey Musonda and Cabinet Ministers attended the ceremony.

Others are some United Party for National Development (UPND), Members, members of the Diplomatic Corp and a cross section of Zambians attended the independence celebrations.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema bestowed different classes of honour and recognition to the 13 Zambians drawn from various fields mainly from the defense at a colourful investiture ceremony at State House characterized by singing by various groups.

The Zambian Head of State bestowed the Order of the eagle of Zambia second division posthumously to former UPND Founder and President Anderson Mazoka for his immense contribution to Zambia’s plural politics and good governance.

“Mazoka deeply contributed to plural politics and good governance which are key ingredients to democratic principles,” President Hichilema explained.

“After a long career in both the private sector and the international community in 1998, Mazoka formed the UPND, and made it the largest opposition political party with 40 members of parliament,” President Hichilema recalled.

President Hichilema also honored UPND long time accountant, Backstone Mambo.

“Mr Mambo is one of the founder members of the UPND, he was brutally attacked by the police when they raided the UPND offices and his spine was permanently damaged,” President Hichilema said.

The President honoured Jacob Mwanza, a former Bank of Zambia Governor and former University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice Chancellor.

“Dr Mwanza has rendered many years of service to the nation and for this he needs to be honoured,” President Hichilema stated.

Also honoured was a renowned activist for people with disability, Elijah Ngwale, whom the president described as someone who has tirelessly fought injustices perpetuated against people with disability.

However, President Hichilema in his address to the nation yesterday, lamented that it is unacceptable that Zambia is still poor, 57 years after independence.

President Hichilema however, said the new government ‘s desire is to develop the country hence placing emphasis on economic transformation, adding that his administration is eager to restore macro-economic stability and growth, attain debt and fiscal sustainability and improve the livelihood of the Zambian people especially the vulnerable.

The President added that it is through economic transformation that Zambia will become food secure reduce poverty and create the much needed jobs especially for the youths.