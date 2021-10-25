Seven people have died on the spot in Kapiri Mposhi District of Central Province while nine other are battling for their lives.

Central Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Donald Mwandila, has confirmed the fatal accident in an interview with ZANIS in Kabwe and said nine other victims are battling for their lives in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital.

Mr Mwandila said the accident happened around 07:00 hours at Green Leaf area about eight kilometers away from Fredrick Chiluba Toll Plaza along the Great North Road following a head on collision between two trucks.

He said the accident happened as the driver of the Fuso Truck who was believed to be carrying a family on transfer tried to overtake improperly and in the process collided with an oncoming freightliner truck which was laden with timber from Kasumbalesa.

“The fatal accident happened around 07:00 hours at Green Leaf along the great North road involving unknown driver of unknown age who was driving a Fuso Truck registration number ABZ 1598 from South to North with 16 passengers on board and Silas Ng’andu aged 63 of Lusaka John Leigh who was driving freightliner Registration ABK 7843/AAG 5236T from North to South with two passengers on board,” Mr Mwandila confirmed.

He disclosed that six people from the Fuso truck died on the spot while one died at Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital.

He added that nine victims have been seriously injured among them three female juveniles, three female adults and three male adults and have been admitted to Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital.

Mr Mwandila said the corpses have been deposited at Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary.

And a ZANIS crew that rushed to the scene found that both vehicles were extensively damaged.

However, some people who were found helping out at the accident scene have appealed to government to consider bringing back police road blocks so that there is sanity on the road.

Green leaf Chairperson, Enoch Kapindula, said there is need to bring back the police on the roads because there was too much misbehaving by drivers immediately after the directive by the minister of Home Affairs to ban road blocks.