9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Former President Edgar Lungu attends Sata’ memorial

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Former President Edgar Lungu attends Sata’ memorial
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former President Edgar Lungu has described late President Micheal Sata as a patriotic defender and a steward for the poor and marginalized in society.

Mr Lungu said the late former President was a patriot defined by love, honesty, selflessness and hard work.

He said this during the memorial ceremony held at Embassy Park for late 5th Zambian President Micheal Sata who died on October 28, 2014.

Mr Lungu stated that the values that defined Mr Sata are the cornerstones for the Patriotic Party.

“Time may ease the pain of losing President Sata but it can never erase the lessons and memories that this great man passed on to all of us. No matter what calamities and difficulties may befall us, we will hold on to the vision and spirit of Mr Sata,” he said.

The former President stated that his administration worked tirelessly to complete projects that the late President had embarked on.

“Yes we may have made mistakes in our line of duty, yes we may have failed to meet people’s expectations and yes we may have broken people’s trust, and for that we can only render our sincere apologies,” he said.

He urged everyone to emulate the love that Mr Sata had for Zambia and should refrain from tribalism and other traits that can divide the country.

And Mulenga Sata, the son to the late President urged Patriotic Front (PF) party to continue upholding his father’s virtue of love and unity.

Mr Sata thanked everyone for the support rendered to the family in celebrating the life of his father.

Meanwhile, giving his homily, Godwin Mulenga from St Ignatius Parish said the late Sata will always be remembered as a man of action because he believed in hard work and sacrifice.

Fr. Mulenga said it is important as a nation to remember the former Heads of State as they have played a huge role in the maintenance of peace in the country.

He encouraged the Sata family to remain united and keep the memories of the late President fresh.

Others in attendance were former Vice Presidents Guy Scott and Inonge Wina, former Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Chishimba Kamwili, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala among others.

Previous articleMy Government is committed to building strong partnerships with various Stakeholders in the Agriculture Sector-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Former President Edgar Lungu attends Sata’ memorial

Former President Edgar Lungu has described late President Micheal Sata as a patriotic defender and a steward for the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka residents praise ZICTA for clamping on illegal courier and postal businesses

General News Chief Editor - 0
Members of the public in Lusaka have applauded the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) for the timely warning to businesses, bus operators...
Read more

Lusambo in court for assault, pleads not guilty

General News Chief Editor - 11
Kabushi Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusambo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful wounding and assault of two National Democratic Congress (NDC)...
Read more

Social cash transfer programme will continue, Government Assures

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government has reassured beneficiaries of the social cash transfer that it will continue with the programme to achieve its purpose of realising improved...
Read more

LAZ suspends Maureen Mwanawasa from practicing as a lawyer.

General News Chief Editor - 16
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has suspended the law firm owned by former First Lady, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa from practicing as a lawyer. In...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.