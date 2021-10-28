Former President Edgar Lungu has described late President Micheal Sata as a patriotic defender and a steward for the poor and marginalized in society.

Mr Lungu said the late former President was a patriot defined by love, honesty, selflessness and hard work.

He said this during the memorial ceremony held at Embassy Park for late 5th Zambian President Micheal Sata who died on October 28, 2014.

Mr Lungu stated that the values that defined Mr Sata are the cornerstones for the Patriotic Party.

“Time may ease the pain of losing President Sata but it can never erase the lessons and memories that this great man passed on to all of us. No matter what calamities and difficulties may befall us, we will hold on to the vision and spirit of Mr Sata,” he said.

The former President stated that his administration worked tirelessly to complete projects that the late President had embarked on.

“Yes we may have made mistakes in our line of duty, yes we may have failed to meet people’s expectations and yes we may have broken people’s trust, and for that we can only render our sincere apologies,” he said.

He urged everyone to emulate the love that Mr Sata had for Zambia and should refrain from tribalism and other traits that can divide the country.

And Mulenga Sata, the son to the late President urged Patriotic Front (PF) party to continue upholding his father’s virtue of love and unity.

Mr Sata thanked everyone for the support rendered to the family in celebrating the life of his father.

Meanwhile, giving his homily, Godwin Mulenga from St Ignatius Parish said the late Sata will always be remembered as a man of action because he believed in hard work and sacrifice.

Fr. Mulenga said it is important as a nation to remember the former Heads of State as they have played a huge role in the maintenance of peace in the country.

He encouraged the Sata family to remain united and keep the memories of the late President fresh.

Others in attendance were former Vice Presidents Guy Scott and Inonge Wina, former Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Chishimba Kamwili, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala among others.