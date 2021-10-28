Nkana striker Alex Ngonga has received his second Chipolopolo call-up under Beston Chambeshi as the team kicks off preparations for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup dead-rubber Group B qualifier matches against Mauritania and Tunisia.

Chipolopolo hosts Mauritania in their penultimate Group B match on November 13 and visit Tunisia on November 16.

Ngonga gets another chance to honour a call-up after failing to report for training camp in August ahead of Zambia’s opening Group B dates against Mauritania away on October 3 and Tunisia at home on October 7.

The Nkana striker has been in good form this season in which he has scored four goals after eight rounds of matches played.

Ngonga is one of 20 home-based players who head into camp this weekend in Lusaka who include his Nkana teammate and goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga plus Green Buffaloes defender Jack Ngulube.

There is also a recall for Nkwazi goalkeeper Charles Muntanga and Napsa Stars defender Luka Banda.

GOALKEEPERS: Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Lameck Siame (Zanaco), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

DEFENDERS: Jack Ngulube (Green Buffaloes), Prosper Chiluya, Benedict Chepeshi (both Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Isaac Shamujompa (Zanaco)

MIDFIELDERS: Spencer Sautu, Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Kampamba (all Zesco United), Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco)

STRIKERS: Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Alex Ngonga (Nkana)