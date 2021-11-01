9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Steven Gerrard Salutes Fashion-able Hat-trick

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Steven Gerrard Salutes Fashion-able Hat-trick
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Glasgow Rangers coach Steven Garrard has praised Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala after his debut club hat-trick inspired the Scottish champions to an emphatic victory away at Motherwell on Sunday.

Fashion scored three goals in Scottish Premiership league leaders Rangers 6-1 away win over seven placed Motherwell.

It was Fashion’s third start from eight league appearances this season since moving to Scotland in the summer from Belgium club KV Oostende.

“Fashion will get all the headlines and rightly so. He deserves it and he has worked hard and come on and made a difference in his cameos, but he has just showed something different in the last week to 10 days that he is more settled now and he is ready and his teammates are starting to trust him and he is trusting the way we play,” Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“We felt, as a staff, he was ready to be put in for an opportunity and he has grabbed it with both hands.”

Fashion’s hat-trick takes his tally to four league goals with Rangers.

Previous articleStakeholders hail “audacious” 2022 budget, as Musokotwane explains minimal PAYE upward adjustment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Steven Gerrard Salutes Fashion-able Hat-trick

Glasgow Rangers coach Steven Garrard has praised Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala after his debut club hat-trick inspired the Scottish...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos-Zanaco Draw in Six Goal Thriller

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos and guests Zanaco served up a six-goal feast at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe that did very little for...
Read more

Nkana Beat Kafue Celtic ToJump to Number 4

Sports sports - 0
Nkana have beaten Kafue Celtic 1-0 away in Lusaka to go fourth on the FAZ Super Division table for at least 24 hours. Former league...
Read more

Mwanza Moans Nchanga Rangers Sacking

Sports sports - 1
Coach Israel Mwanza has bemoaned his dismissal from National Division 1 side Nchanga Rangers just eight games into the 2021/22 season. Mwanza was fired on...
Read more

Inconsistent Nkana Visit Tricky Kafue Celtic

Sports sports - 0
Inconsistent Nkana are back in action this Saturday and face an interesting test on the road against new kid on the block Kafue Celtic...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.