Glasgow Rangers coach Steven Garrard has praised Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala after his debut club hat-trick inspired the Scottish champions to an emphatic victory away at Motherwell on Sunday.

Fashion scored three goals in Scottish Premiership league leaders Rangers 6-1 away win over seven placed Motherwell.

It was Fashion’s third start from eight league appearances this season since moving to Scotland in the summer from Belgium club KV Oostende.

“Fashion will get all the headlines and rightly so. He deserves it and he has worked hard and come on and made a difference in his cameos, but he has just showed something different in the last week to 10 days that he is more settled now and he is ready and his teammates are starting to trust him and he is trusting the way we play,” Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“We felt, as a staff, he was ready to be put in for an opportunity and he has grabbed it with both hands.”

Fashion’s hat-trick takes his tally to four league goals with Rangers.