The government has directed Choma Municipal council to release all seized goods from non-compliant businesses in the provincial capital last week.

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says the local authority should release the seized goods to the owners immediately since the COVID- 19 situation has hit hard small-scale businesses.

Mr. Mweetwa has since appealed to the council to first conduct civic education and give notice and a grace period before swinging into action to confiscate merchandise and close down businesses.

“I don’t think that I’m here to say that people should trade illegally. I’m here to say let us sensitize people, give them a grace period so that we go out with a win-win situation.” He stressed.

The Minister who was speaking when he officially opened Chima Mobile store in Choma yesterday, further reaffirmed of government’s commitment to ensuring that it creates an enabling environment for local entrepreneurs to startup businesses.

Meanwhile, Chima Mobile Director Eric Mayanda says he is determined to empower the locals especially the youth.

Disclosing that his business has employed about 10 youth for a start, Mr. Mayanda however bemoaned the increasing number of foreigners competing with locals in small businesses.

“You find that someone comes from China to open a business like the one I’ve opened here. It becomes hard to compete because if you look at how they are sourcing their products, it’s easy for them, ” he lamented.

He has appealed to the government to come up with a deliberate policy to deter investors from setting up businesses that can be handled by locals.