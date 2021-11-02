9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Choma Municipal council ordered to release all seized goods from non-compliant businesses

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Choma Municipal council ordered to release all seized goods from non-compliant...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has directed Choma Municipal council to release all seized goods from non-compliant businesses in the provincial capital last week.

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says the local authority should release the seized goods to the owners immediately since the COVID- 19 situation has hit hard small-scale businesses.

Mr. Mweetwa has since appealed to the council to first conduct civic education and give notice and a grace period before swinging into action to confiscate merchandise and close down businesses.

“I don’t think that I’m here to say that people should trade illegally. I’m here to say let us sensitize people, give them a grace period so that we go out with a win-win situation.” He stressed.

The Minister who was speaking when he officially opened Chima Mobile store in Choma yesterday, further reaffirmed of government’s commitment to ensuring that it creates an enabling environment for local entrepreneurs to startup businesses.

Meanwhile, Chima Mobile Director Eric Mayanda says he is determined to empower the locals especially the youth.

Disclosing that his business has employed about 10 youth for a start, Mr. Mayanda however bemoaned the increasing number of foreigners competing with locals in small businesses.

“You find that someone comes from China to open a business like the one I’ve opened here. It becomes hard to compete because if you look at how they are sourcing their products, it’s easy for them, ” he lamented.

He has appealed to the government to come up with a deliberate policy to deter investors from setting up businesses that can be handled by locals.

Previous articleFinland pledges support towards innovation and start-ups in Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Choma Municipal council ordered to release all seized goods from non-compliant businesses

The government has directed Choma Municipal council to release all seized goods from non-compliant businesses in the provincial capital...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government applauds MultiChoice Zambia investments in the Creative and Media Industry

General News Chief Editor - 6
GOVERNMENT has commended MultiChoice Zambia for playing a leading role in ensuring a well-informed nation through its investments in the creative and media industry. Minister...
Read more

The Africa Youth Conference gets underway

General News Chief Editor - 2
Acting President Mutale Nalumango says government has registered its commitment to the youth agenda nationally and continentally, through the formation of the Ministry of...
Read more

Northwest teachers welcome the the recruitment of 30,000 teachers in 2022 budget

General News Chief Editor - 0
Teacher unions in North-western province have welcomed the 2022 budget especially that it indicates the recruitment of 30,000 teachers. Professional Teachers Union...
Read more

Independent Broadcasting Authority and ZNBC Boards dissolved

General News Chief Editor - 15
Government has dissolved the Board for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board, respectively. Minister of Information and Media...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.