Clerics urged to help fight early marriages, GBV, CORRUPTION

The clergy in Mpika district have been urged to be advocates of ending early child marriages, gender based violence (GBV), corruption and other vices. Acting Mpika District Commissioner Kaniki Bwalya said the clergy and Bible school graduates should be in the forefront of speaking against early child marriages, corruption and GBV among other vices.

Ms. Bwalya said this when she officiated at the Evangelical Bible College of Western Australia fourth graduation ceremony held in Mpika district.

She explained that these vices affect the community as well as the church hence the need for the clergy to preach against them.

“As the church, it is important that you preach against these vices which are affecting our communities and the church as a whole,” said Ms. Bwalya.

Ms. Bwalya has also urged the churches that are not registered with the Registrar of Societies to register.

She said according to law, it is illegal for any church to operate without being registered with government.

She further said government has started the process of ensuring that churches are led by trained clerics hence pastors should take advantage of Bible schools in the district and be trained.

“I would also like to urge pastors who are pastoring without being trained to quickly take advantage of the available Bible schools and get trained,” she said.

And Evangelical Bible College of Western Australia Director, Howard Mwindula has urged the 18 graduands to uphold good morals and ethics.

Dr. Mwindula said the graduands should display a Christ like behaviour that is expected of a pastor now that they have completed their theological studies.

“Everybody is seeing that you have graduated, whether you are a pastor or not, because you have gone to theological college, people will see you as a Pastor, therefore your behaviour should change,” said Dr. Mwindula.

He added that the graduands need to make sure that their behaviour and conduct is exemplary.

Meanwhile, Evangelical Bible College of Western Australia Principal Tutor, Abraham Chibesa, said 18 students have yesterday graduated with Diplomas in Theology and Bachelor of Theology degree.

Apostle Chibesa said the church will continue to stand with government in the fight against early marriages, GBV and other vices.

“We will continue to pray and use dialogue to deal with issues of violence and other vices in the community,” he said.

