The South African PSL resumed on Tuesday following Mondays’ local government elections.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Baroka FC: Chipolopolo first-choice goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe was on the bench in Baroka’s 2-1 away loss to TS Galaxy.

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata conceded his first goals after keeping a clean sheet in 270 minutes when Sekhukhune United lost 2-1 away to Orlando Pirates.

-SuperSport United: SuperSport United striker Gampani Lungu was substituted in the 63rd minute of their 2-1 away loss at Real Kings but he was not on target.



-Kaizer Chiefs/Stellenbosch: Chiefs striker Lazarus Kambole was an unused substitute in their 1-0 home loss to Stellenbosch.

Veteran midfielder Nathan Sinkala played the full 90 minutes for Stellenbosch.



=DENMARK

On Monday in the Danish second division, midfielder Lubambo Musonda started for AC Horsens in their 2-0 away loss at HB Koge before he was substituted in the 84th minute.