General News
Ultimate Insurance Company court case adjourned again

A case in which three Marshlands Consortium Directors and the company are charged with 15 counts of forgery, obtaining money by false pretenses and uttering false documents, among them Ultimate Insurance Company Limited shareholder resolutions yesterday failed to take off
because one of the accused Directors was not before court.

The matter was scheduled for continued trial and alleged owner of the Insurance company, Felistus Chibamba was supposed to explain how the company was allegedly grabbed from her.

Tobias Milambo, a Chartered Insurer of Woodlands, Nachi Musonda of Chongwe and Richard Lubemba, of Chalala are alleged to have forged documents purporting to show that they had been appointed as Directors at Ultimate when infact not.

It is further alleged that between the same dates, Milambo, Musonda, Lubemba and Marshlands Consortium Limited obtained goods by false
pretenses and stole more than US$41, 000 belonging to Ultimate.

However, when the matter came up yesterday, only two of the accused persons, Milambo and Musonda were before court as Richard Lubemba, the other accused person was indisposed.

Lubemba through his lawyer Osbourne Ngoma filed into court a notice seeking for permission to be excused from attending court as he was writing his mid term exams from November 1, 2021 to November 4, 2021 at ZCAS University.

So far, several witnesses have testified in the matter with Luapula
Member of Parliament (MP) Augustine Katotobwe telling the court that he bought the Insurance company for his wife Felistus from the previous owners through connections with Musonda who is one of the accused persons.

Magistrate Alice Walusiku adjourned the case to December 7, 2021.

