Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati says bilateral ties between Zambia and Finland have continued to expand, for the benefit of the two countries.

Mr Mutati cited innovation as one area where Zambia has enjoyed increased cooperation from Finland.

He described the existing collaboration between the two governments as productive.

The Minister said this when the Finnish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Chowdhury paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

Meanwhile Mr Mutati says Zambia has a lot to learn from Finland, as the country endeavors to digitalize the economy.

He stressed that Finland has been a knowledgeable economy for a long time, stating that as such, Zambia can learn a lot from that country.

He disclosed that the desire for President Hakainde Hichilema, is to transform Zambia’s economy into a fully digitalized economy.

Mr Mutati further disclosed that his ministry is working towards digitalizing government services, in order for the public to easily access various services being offered.

Speaking earlier, Finnish Ambassador to Zambia, Pirjo Chowdhury informed the Minister that Finland is looking forward to identifying new areas of cooperation.

Ms Chowdgury revealed that Finland has cooperated with Zambia in all areas of the education sector.

She noted that her country wants to diversify its support from education to trade.

Ms Chowdgury notes that Finland will create business linkages for SMEs between the two countries, adding that the vision for Finland is to ensure that there is increased trade relations.