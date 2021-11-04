9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia, Finland bilateral ties strengthened

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia, Finland bilateral ties strengthened
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati says bilateral ties between Zambia and Finland have continued to expand, for the benefit of the two countries.

Mr Mutati cited innovation as one area where Zambia has enjoyed increased cooperation from Finland.

He described the existing collaboration between the two governments as productive.

The Minister said this when the Finnish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Chowdhury paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

Meanwhile Mr Mutati says Zambia has a lot to learn from Finland, as the country endeavors to digitalize the economy.

He stressed that Finland has been a knowledgeable economy for a long time, stating that as such, Zambia can learn a lot from that country.

He disclosed that the desire for President Hakainde Hichilema, is to transform Zambia’s economy into a fully digitalized economy.

Mr Mutati further disclosed that his ministry is working towards digitalizing government services, in order for the public to easily access various services being offered.

Speaking earlier, Finnish Ambassador to Zambia, Pirjo Chowdhury informed the Minister that Finland is looking forward to identifying new areas of cooperation.

Ms Chowdgury revealed that Finland has cooperated with Zambia in all areas of the education sector.

She noted that her country wants to diversify its support from education to trade.

Ms Chowdgury notes that Finland will create business linkages for SMEs between the two countries, adding that the vision for Finland is to ensure that there is increased trade relations.

Previous article13% National Failure Rate Recorded in the just Ended General Certificate of Education Examinations

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia, Finland bilateral ties strengthened

Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati says bilateral ties between Zambia and Finland have continued to expand, for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

13% National Failure Rate Recorded in the just Ended General Certificate of Education Examinations

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of General Education Douglas Syakalima has disclosed a 13 percent national failure rate, which has been recorded in the just ended General Certificate...
Read more

The Second National Innovation fair set for today at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

General News Chief Editor - 4
All is set for the second annual National Innovation Initiative (NII) Fair to be held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. ...
Read more

Zambia Police to Re-Open Old Cases, including Kambwili’s Tribal Remarks Case

General News Chief Editor - 70
Inspector of Police Lemmy Kajoba has said that Zambia Police will use all legal means at its disposal to bring to book persons that...
Read more

Local NGO urges guardians to seize the free education policy

General News Chief Editor - 0
A non-governmental Organization in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern Province has challenged parents and girl children to take advantage of free education that has been...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.