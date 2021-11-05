Nkana striker Alex “Bazo” Ng’onga has failed to make the final cut as Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi named a 27 member squad for the November back-to-back Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia.

Zambia wil host Mauritania on November 13 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka before tackling Tunisia away three days later in the formality Group B matches.

Bazo has been in good form this season in which he has scored four goals after eight rounds of matches played.

Ng’onga was one of 20 home-based players who went into camp last weekend in Lusaka prior to the announcing of the new squad.

Meanwhile, Chambeshi has named 12 foreign based players that include Patson Daka of Leicester City in England, Brighton’s Enock Mwepu and Rangers striker Fashion Sakala.

Sweden based Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda are also in the squad from Djurgardens).

According to FAZ, the team will enter camp on Sunday with foreign based players expected to start arriving on Monday.

Tunisia tops Group B on 10 points while Equatorial Guinea has seven with Zambia in third with four and Mauritania have one point.

(GOALKEEPERS)

Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United-RSA), Cyril Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel), Jack Ngulube (Green Buffaloes), Isaac Shamujompa (Zanaco), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Dickson Chapa, Spencer Sautu, Kelvin Kampamba (all Zesco United), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Edward Chilufya, Emmanuel Banda (both Djurgardens-Sweden), Lubambo Musonda (Horsens-Denmark), Clatous Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Enock Mwepu (Brighton-England), Rally Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania)

(STRIKERS)

Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia)