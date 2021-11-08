9.5 C
Examination Council of Zambia Director cautions Graduating Teachers against Exam Malpractices

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) Director Michael Chilala has cautioned graduating teachers from various institutions of learning against engaging themselves in examination malpractices.

Dr. Chilala said examination malpractices compromise the quality of education at all levels.

He said this in a speech read for him by ECZ Certification Assistant Director Kunda Kuku during the 6TH Graduation of the Northern College of Education in Kasama over the weekend.

“My message to you all graduates is never involve yourselves in examination malpractices, instead go and help the fight against this enemy of our education system,” Dr. Chilala said.

He also cautioned lecturers against making up fake results of continuous assessments for their preferred students as doing so would adversely compromise education standards.

Dr. Chilala said continuous assessments form a critical part of final examinations and should therefore be handled with the seriousness it deserves.

“Students will no longer be writing three examinations but will be writing once in their final year. This move will empower and give more time to lecturers to prepare students through continuous assessment,” Dr. Chilala said.

He said ECZ has put in place a robust monitoring and modernization programme for continuous assessments to administer teacher examinations more efficiently.

And Acting Kasama District Commissioner Beauty Namukoko urged the graduating students to effectively contribute to the provision of quality education to the learners.

Ms. Namukoko said it is also imperative for teachers to take good care of themselves by desisting from engaging in illicit sex and excessive beer drinking.

She said the new dawn government remains committed to the provision of employment in the education sector as evidenced in the 30,000 jobs to be created next year.

Speaking at the same function, Northern College of Education Principal Margret Phiri reaffirmed management’s commitment to provision of quality education.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Education Officer Grace Sinkolongo urged all education teachers training colleges to produce graduates of high quality for the benefit of the labour market and the learners.

The graduation ceremony was characterized by a variety of entertainment to the excitement of the graduates and hundreds of people that turned up to be part of the celebration.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema praises the AU Election Observation Mission during Zambia's transition period

Examination Council of Zambia Director cautions Graduating Teachers against Exam Malpractices

