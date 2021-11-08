9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 8, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

DMMU counsels 42 victims of a hailstorm

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News DMMU counsels 42 victims of a hailstorm
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the Copperbelt province has advised residents to follow set guidelines before building houses.

Copperbelt Regional DMMU Coordinator, George Akalemwa said a lot of families have become vulnerable because of overlooking certain measures and advice from experts.

Mr Akalemwa said this after visiting the 42 families whose houses had their roofs blown off while others had their houses demolished following a heavy hail storm in Luanshya district.

He advised residents not to build in water logged areas but instead follow prescribed instructions from building experts.

He further assured people that his office will embark on disaster risk reduction sensitization programmes as a measure to mitigate disasters.

“One basic thing that we would want communities to do is not to construct houses in a manner that they become a hazard to us and our family members,” he said.

Mr Akalemwa pledged government support through the DMMU but urged communities to play a role in ensuring that they do not build their houses in water logged areas.

And Luanshya Acting district Commissioner, Kasemuka Mwalo observed most people do not follow proper guidelines when erecting a structure hence resulting in having a disaster whenever the rain season begins.

Previous articleSenior Chief Mushota says that he never condemned the arrest Former Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

DMMU counsels 42 victims of a hailstorm

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the Copperbelt province has advised residents to follow set guidelines before...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia has a great potential of exporting fish – Chikote

General News Chief Editor - 3
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Makozo Chikote says there need for farmers to venture into alternative ways of making fish feed cheaper if the aquaculture...
Read more

BRE denies assertions that it is selling the Barotse plain

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has dispelled accessions that it has sold the Barotse Flood Plains. BRE Ngambela (Prime Minister) Manyando Mukela says...
Read more

New dawn govt urged to deliver its campaign promises

General News Chief Editor - 9
Kapijimpanga ward chairperson, Jacob Mashimango has advised the new dawn government to unreservedly fulfill its campaign promises to maintain it popularity. ...
Read more

Heavy downpour damages 42 houses in Luanshya

General News Chief Editor - 6
A heavy downpour leftover 42 houses, three bars, and four shops roofless in Baluba ward in Luanshya district. Acting Luanshya District Commissioner, Kasemuka...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.