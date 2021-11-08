The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the Copperbelt province has advised residents to follow set guidelines before building houses.

Copperbelt Regional DMMU Coordinator, George Akalemwa said a lot of families have become vulnerable because of overlooking certain measures and advice from experts.

Mr Akalemwa said this after visiting the 42 families whose houses had their roofs blown off while others had their houses demolished following a heavy hail storm in Luanshya district.

He advised residents not to build in water logged areas but instead follow prescribed instructions from building experts.

He further assured people that his office will embark on disaster risk reduction sensitization programmes as a measure to mitigate disasters.

“One basic thing that we would want communities to do is not to construct houses in a manner that they become a hazard to us and our family members,” he said.

Mr Akalemwa pledged government support through the DMMU but urged communities to play a role in ensuring that they do not build their houses in water logged areas.

And Luanshya Acting district Commissioner, Kasemuka Mwalo observed most people do not follow proper guidelines when erecting a structure hence resulting in having a disaster whenever the rain season begins.